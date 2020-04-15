$10 million partnership between EMA and Keppel O&M to spark energy solutions in marine sector

The energy sector is calling for innovative energy solutions in the marine sector for the adoption of cleaner energy and greater environmental sustainability. The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Keppel O&M have forged a $10 million partnership and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalization and emerging low carbon alternatives.

As part of this MOU, EMA and Keppel O&M are launching a grant call for solutions relating to energy storage systems and smart power grids for the offshore and marine environment. These solutions should seek to reduce overall energy usage and carbon footprint while enhancing overall operational efficiency. The grant call serves to encourage innovation and capability building for the wider industry ecosystem in Singapore. The insights derived from the grant call could be translated to potential solutions to enhance the grid.

The grant call is open for applications and will close on 24 June 2020. Interested companies, research institutes and institutes of higher learning are welcomed to participate. Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to testbed their solutions through Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL).

Expected to be operational by the end of 2021, Keppel O&M’s FLL will provide a platform for the industry and the research community to testbed and commercialize promising power and technology solutions for the marine sector. The FLL will have liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering facilities for harbor crafts and small vessels. It will also house an embedded power generation system to power Keppel O&M’s operations, with excess electricity to be exported to the national grid.

“We hope to develop innovative energy solutions for the marine sector through this partnership with Keppel O&M,” Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA, said. “We are seeking solutions that incorporate the use of cleaner energy, optimize energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions. By doing so, we are building Singapore’s energy story by co-creating solutions for a more sustainable energy future with stakeholders.”

“We are pleased to be able to partner EMA on developing innovative solutions for the energy and marine space,” Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said. “Our use of digitalization and data analytics will reduce energy waste and increase the use of cleaner energy. The insights gleaned can also help us develop integrated solutions across the Keppel Group for sustainable urbanization. Our FLL will help to reduce our carbon footprint by leveraging and test bedding clean floating energy solutions. At the same time, it enables Keppel O&M to provide power for our own operations, support customers in delivering cleaner power, grow our LNG bunkering services and improve the efficiency of the current supply chain, while extending our gas offerings in the floating power segment. Keppel’s drive to provide clean floating energy solutions will complement EMA’s work in ensuring energy sustainability.”