14 technologies win OTC Spotlight on Technology Awards

OTC recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Spotlight on New Technology Award, which recognizes new, innovative technologies that are advancing and revolutionizing the future of offshore energy. This year, 14 technologies from 13 companies around the world were selected, including five companies receiving small business recognition.

Winners are selected based on five criteria: the technology’s novelty in the marketplace, innovativeness, demonstrated success, broad commercial appeal, and ability to make a significant impact across the offshore industry.

Spotlight winners are:

Dril-Quip , producer of Dril-Quip BADGeR Connector

Oil States Industries , producer of Merlin Deepsea Mineral Riser System

, producer of APM4O&G Siemens Energy, producer of MyFleetRisk

Subsea 7 and subsidiary Xodus Group, producer of Subsea 7 NESP – Nano Engineered Sensor Platform

Small business winners are:

HYTORC, producer of HYTORC J-Washer

, producer of Deposition In-Line Inspection TECHNI, producer of PACT

Since 2014, OTC has recognized the innovation and technologies developed by small businesses. In addition to meeting the original criteria, companies in the small business category must also be independently owned and operated or registered as a nonprofit organization; and have no more than 300 employees in the 12 months prior to the application deadline.

More information about these technologies can be viewed here.