2021 Offshore Technology Conference postponed to August

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Board of Directors has chosen to postpone the 2021 event to 16–19 August due to the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as health and safety concerns of OTC partners, attendees, exhibitors, staff, and community.

In the coming weeks, OTC will be communicating with authors, speakers, exhibitors, and partners to develop new in-person and virtual plans and ensure the conference will provide a platform for energy professionals to meet and exchange ideas.

According to OTC organizers, by postponing OTC to the second half of 2021 “we aim to preserve the significant work of the program committee and authors, as well as minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry.”

More information will be communicated as plans are finalized. For the latest details, click here.