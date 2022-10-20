Uncategorized

2022 NOV rig census – Figure 1

Oct 20, 2022
Figure 1: The US available fleet, land and offshore, had a net decrease of 23 rigs for a total 1,640 available rigs. Of that total, 893 rigs worked during this year’s census period.
