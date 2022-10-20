Uncategorized

2022 NOV Rig Census – Figure 5

Oct 20, 2022
Figure 5: The number of individual rig owners in the US stayed the same this year, as the wave of bankruptcies has ended and high asking prices have stifled mergers.
Oct 20, 2022
