2022 Offshore Market – Westwood 1

Oct 20, 2022
Utilization in the Asia Pacific region has increased across all rig types in the first half of 2022 and is expected to keep increasing in 2023, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. However, this is due in part to a drop in available supply, with several jackups moving from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.
