Oct 20, 2022
The outlook for global onshore rig demand is improving with elevated commodity prices spurring increased drilling activity in many regions. Westwood Global Energy Group estimates that there will be 5,050 operational land rigs globally by the end of 2026, representing an increase of 24% compared with 4,070 rigs this year.
