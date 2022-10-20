Uncategorized

2022 Onshore Outlook – Spears 1

Oct 20, 2022
Global oil demand is expected to go up from 99.4 million bbl/day in 2022 to 101.5 million bbl/day in 2023, a 2.1% increase, according to Spears and Associates. This uptick in demand should trickle down to the North American onshore drilling market, as rig counts, crude production and wells drilled are all projected to increase in 2023.
