2022 US Onshore Market – Spears 3

Oct 20, 2022
US onshore crude oil production is expected to rise from 11.9 million bbl/day in 2022 to 12.75 million bbl/day in 2023, a 7% increase, according to Spears and Associates.
Oct 20, 2022
