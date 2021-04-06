3t-China installs next-generation simulators at CNOOC’s Well Control Center

CNOOC Well Control Center (CWCC) will invest £1.1 million in state-of-the-art simulator technology to support the oil and gas industry in China, 3t-China announced CWCC has developed new classrooms and installed several MultiSIMs, DrillSIM:5s and DrillSIM:Educators at its training center in Tianjin, China, delivered by 3t-China and Drilling Systems. The new facilities complement CWCC’s existing center, which currently teaches more than 2,400 students annually, and will be used to train and assess oil and gas personnel in all elements of well control and drilling to internationally approved IADC and IWCF standards.

3t-China and Drilling Systems, both part of 3t Energy Group, won the contract with CWCC last year and have been working closely with the company to design and develop the simulator technology, which was installed this week. The MultiSIM system allows training in multiple well intervention operations, including coiled tubing, wireline and newly developed software for snubbing operations, while the DrillSIM:5 and DrillSIM:Educator systems are designed as a cutting-edge teaching tool for multiple person class sizes.

Drilling Systems’ simulator technology uses an immersive virtual-reality-based learning experience with extremely realistic graphics and scenarios to accurately mirror field operations. This technology enhances understanding of oil and gas drilling and well control operations and produces “work-ready” students.

Yingwei Liu from CWCC said: “We are fully committed to ensuring the oil and gas industry across China has a highly skilled, competent and safe workforce trained to international standards and using cutting-edge technologies. This significant investment in new simulator technology significantly strengthens our training capabilities and will enable us to train additional students and add more courses and qualifications to our portfolio. As well as demonstrating our commitment to the global oil and gas industry, this will help us to position CWCC as a leader in the training and education of petroleum engineers across the world.”

Paul Attrill, VP at 3t Energy Group, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with CWCC to develop and install the very latest simulator technology. This technology allows students to experience all the movement, sounds and operations of a real offshore rig so that they can practice everyday operations and specific emergency scenarios in a risk-free setting. China is becoming an extremely important region for the global oil and gas industry, and this new facility will play a major part in helping raise standards and boost competencies and efficiencies for the sector in this area. This contract, together with others, increases our strength and presence in China where we have established a new permanent office.”