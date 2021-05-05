3t EnerMech brings training and competency solutions to Angola

3t EnerMech, an alliance between 3t Energy Group and EnerMech, has launched a training and competency solution service in Angola. The alliance, which was founded earlier this year, has a dedicated training facility in the industrial hub of Luanda. An international drilling contractor has been secured as the first client. 3t EnerMech, in partnership with its local entity SoniMech, will provide lifting operations training and competence services.

Januario Nhembo, a local Angolan, has been appointed as training manager to spearhead delivery at the new premises.

As part of the new contract, an offshore lifting training and assessment program will be delivered at the Kizomba deepwater development, which lies in block 15 offshore Angola. This will include reviewing all relevant competencies for the contractor’s crane operators.

The facility features classrooms, an on-site simulator and a practical facility for banksman slinger and rigger courses. Training can also be delivered remotely to global operations.

Ross McHardy, Regional Director of Europe and Africa for EnerMech, said: “When we established 3t EnerMech, our core objective for the alliance was to work closely with regional clients to develop and upskill their local personnel. Being able to deliver this just a few months later in Angola is a key milestone for the business and testament to the dedication and proactivity of our combined forces.”