4Subsea completes 300 North Sea measurement campaigns with digital twin system

4Subsea, a provider of digital technology and services to the energy and maritime sector, has successfully completed more than 300 measurement campaigns across the North Sea following the launch of its digital twin technology.

The SWIM (Subsea Wellhead Integrity Monitoring) system employs retrofittable subsea sensors to monitor and measure stability, load, fatigue, and structural integrity of the wellhead system during drilling operations. It has an extended battery life from one to five years and can operate in water depths down to 3,000 m.

Since it was first tested in 2010, the technology has identified wellhead integrity issues, such as shallow gas and water, conductor stability issues related to washout or fatigue challenges, on nearly a third (30%) of exploration and satellite wells monitored in depths below 150 m.

“Digital twin technology provides early warning and improved accuracy in structural health monitoring than traditional analyses and its use has grown exponentially over the last decade. In its first five years of operation, SWIM performed around 80 measurement campaigns. This has grown three-fold since 2015, with over 250 campaigns successfully completed across the UK and Norwegian continental shelves,” said Peter Jenkins, CEO of 4Subsea. “We expect that steep escalation to continue as the industry puts more trust in digital twin technology and the financial, logistical and environmental benefits it brings.”

Advanced algorithms, combined with deep domain expertise, are used to analyze fatigue damage accumulation, well support and structural integrity on conductors, wellheads, BOPs and Christmas trees up to the floating drill rig. This data can be used to assess performance, provide prediction analysis and rapidly inform decision-making to reduce risk and cost.

Data is shared in real-time via a user-friendly web application that is easily accessible to the rig crew and the onshore support team. Measured data is securely stored and can be re-used for future model calibration.

4Subsea has recently launched the SWIM Live app, which provides live data streaming from sensors installed on the BOP and lower flex joint through integration with the BOP MUX umbilical Microsoft Azure. This allows real-time updates and the ability to optimise operations with instant insight.