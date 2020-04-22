ABB launches ABB Ability Augmented Field Procedures to drive worker safety and efficiency across energy sector

ABB has developed an augmenting technology aimed at digitalizing the field operator experience and improving interaction between field and control room operations.

Developed specifically to meet the needs of field operators, the technology will empower seamless integration between the field and the plant distributed control system offering improved safety, reducing the risk for human error and making field operations more efficient.

With more than 20% of industrial downtime reportedly being due to human error, ABB Ability Augmented Field Procedures will enable consistency when executing manual procedures, standardizing operating procedures and maintenance or repair techniques in the field, tightening field to control room integration and digitally recording notes to ensure operational knowledge is captured and utilized.

Unlike traditional paper-based operating procedures, the technology enables interactive execution of procedures using a mobile device to guide operators through each step in a consistent, effective and safe way.

“Human error continues to be a significant contributing factor to safety issues, as well as production down time,” Chris Naunheimer, Digital Lead, Energy Industries, ABB, said. “Engineers spend considerable time using and interpreting data. With this solution, we intend to address these challenges and truly transform the future of work.”

Operatives will be able to access hands-free, real-time data related to plant assets, processes or procedures using industrial tablets, smart phones and Microsoft HoloLens glasses, increasing real-time collaboration and enabling immediate data entry from the user interface in the field.

Created in collaboration with industry majors, the system can be used in any industrial environment, in greenfield and brownfield sites, for start-up, routine maintenance, and shutdown activities.

“ABB worked with customers to develop a solution aimed at making operational site procedures more consistent, data-driven and digitally led,” Mr Naunheimer added. “Our solution ensures these procedures are in place for field workers performing tasks when and where they need them. This increases safety and operational efficiency and leads to significant OPEX savings for our customers.”