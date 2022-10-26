ABL acquires well control specialist HOSE International

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group (ABL) has acquired the operations of well control equipment specialists HOSE International. The two companies have cooperated since 2019 to jointly provide rig and well control inspection services for the offshore industry. Going forward, HOSE International’s UK business will become part of ABL’s global operations.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We know the HOSE International team very well and are thrilled to be combining their expertise with that of our own on a continuous basis. This will allow us to further serve clients with the full scope of well control equipment assessment and rigs operations requirements,” said Steven Lee, Director of Offshore Technical Services at ABL.

Over the past three decades, HOSE International has completed approximately 2,300 inspections on more than 700 drilling rigs. This includes numerous high-profile drilling well control equipment events front-line reactivations, overhauls and re-certification, end-of-well and between-well maintenance periods, drilling failure, modifications and upgrades.

“I am delighted to be formally joining ABL Group, having collaborated on many projects for a number of years now. HOSE International brings a wealth of specialist experience to the ABL team, and I’m excited to expand our scope even further”, said HOSE International Managing Director Richard Brennan, who now joins ABL as the group’s Well Control Equipment Manager.

ABL has extensive rigs inspection expertise including, rig selection, reactivation assurance, new-build delivery and preservation inspection.