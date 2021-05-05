ABS Consulting, Obrela partner on managed services for operational technology

ABS Consulting is partnering with Obrela Security Industries, a provider of security analytics and cyber risk management, to deliver cybersecurity for industrial operations. The alliance combines ABS’ domain expertise in OT cyber with Obrela’s IT cybersecurity experience in a managed services package to offer improved visibility and control over increasing industrial cyber risks.

“IT-related risks have become commonplace with experts dedicated to managing malicious threats,” said Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity of ABS Consulting. “However, OT environments require a unique understanding that is often vacant in operations, leaving businesses under attack – often unaware until it is too late.”

The partnership supports the newly launched Network Monitoring and Managed Services offering ABS Consulting has created as part of its OT cybersecurity portfolio, providing comprehensive coverage and visibility for OT systems.

Obrela’s SOC service significantly reduces the mean time to detect and respond to cyberattacks and can adapt to organizations of all sizes without geographical limitations. Comprehensive coverage may include traditional IT infrastructure, Cloud, OT, Internet of Things (IoT), and End Users and offers 24/7 advanced security capabilities.