ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service

ABS has launched Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory and Carbon Accounting, enabling organizations to quantify their GHG emissions to understand their climate impact and set goals to limit emissions, as well as define their footprint and contributions in Scope 1, 2 and 3 accounting categories.

ABS provides GHG inventory development in conformance with the ISO 14060 collection of standards. GHG Inventory enables monitoring and control of energy consumption and GHG emissions from project inception through construction, production and decommissioning of all assets.

Using a four-step process, the ABS approach to carbon accounting includes carbon data management, identifying key performance indicators and benchmarking, support strategy development/implementation, and, ultimately, GHG reporting.

“With a global focus on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, being able to account for every aspect of an organization’s carbon footprint is a necessity to comply with increasing regulation, societal pressures and stakeholder demands,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability. “At ABS, we are pairing our marine and offshore experience with our in-depth understanding of carbon economics to provide clients with the tools and support essential to seamlessly develop a GHG framework and deploy carbon accounting within their organizations.”