Ace Oil Tools launches the Ace Splice Clamp

Ace Oil Tools has launched its new Ace Splice Clamp (ASC) to the completions market. Allowing multiple lines to be spliced with a single clamp, the ASC is a “sub-less” downhole product that protects the control lines during completion.

Combining the functionality of a shrouded crimp clamp with a splice sub into one single product, the Ace Splice Clamp accepts a flat pack control line assembly. The design protects bare control lines and houses the splice blocks. The splice blocks can be provided by different vendors installing monitoring devices or can be hydraulically operated. By attaching the ASC to the tubing or a pup joint, the Ace Splice Clamp provides the same reliability and functionality that is usually offered by subs. As the clamp is not threaded into the completion string, it can be manufactured from standard materials and does not require premium threads. No scrapping of unused back-up tools is required, resulting in substantial hardware cost savings. It is estimated that 6-8 hours of rig time is saved per assembly using the ASC, compared to other options.

Available for use on all wells globally. The new Ace Splice Clamp has been deployed for two Norwegian oil companies, where it was used on advanced wells after going through the highest test criteria for on-pipe solutions. The “one design fits all approach” of the ASC means that operators have the ability to utilize different vendors for the various products required, and can still utilize the ASC to house all combinations. The ASC can be installed onshore or offshore.

“Combining two tools into one, the Ace Splice Clamp will result in substantial cost savings for operators,” Espen Sørbø, CEO of Ace Oil Tools, said. As our first product designed for the completions market, we look forward to working with oil companies globally to bring a new approach that removes the need for subs and optimizes rig time efficiency.

“Our core goal is always to be a holding force in downhole technology and we have focused our efforts in 2020 on driving forward our new, most innovative products to bring them to market at a time when the sector needs them most,” Mr Sørbø added.

The ASC can be used below tubing hangers on both subsea and dry trees, as well as above. It can also be deployed below the annulus safety valve, downhole safety valves, interval control valves, packers and more.