ADC Energy wins contract to assess 6th-gen semi, drillships

ADC Energy has secured a contract worth more than $1 million to deliver baseline condition assessments for five vessels for a North American company. The drilling vessel owner’s business model sees the rigs being bareboat chartered to external contractors to manage as part of their respective drilling contracts for international operators.

As part of the scope of work, ADC Energy will conduct baseline condition assessments of all five rigs, utilizing historical data gathered from ADC’s prior experience related to rig design, original equipment manufacturer equipment and non-conformance trends to identify areas of potential risk to safety and performance. As each rig is bareboat chartered to various rig managers, ADC will conduct periodic performance assessments to ensure each unit is handed back to the owner in an operational condition.

The five assets that will be supported as part of this contract include a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater semisubmersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments, as well as four sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillships. The assets, which are at different operational stages, are supporting drilling operations across the world.

“The intention was to present our client with an accurate, independent assessment of the condition of all drilling and well control equipment on board each unit and to identify any areas of risk to performance and safety, ensuring peace of mind for both the vessel owner and the assigned rig managers,” said Austin Hay, Director at ADC Energy.

He added: “This contract is a continuation of our relationship with the client, which we have been supporting with third-party condition assessments since 2021. We are pleased to work alongside them once again to provide a pictorial view of the assets through detailed analytics and digital reporting.”