ADNOC and Total sign strategic framework agreement on CCUS, emissions reduction and decarbonization projects

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a strategic framework agreement with Total to explore joint research, development and deployment partnership opportunities in the areas of CO 2 emission reductions and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

The agreement brings together the best-in-class in low-carbon technologies from ADNOC and Total, and expands on the long-standing partnership and collaboration between the two leading energy producers across the full value chain.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, and Patrick Pouyanné, Chief Executive Officer of Total.

H.E. Dr Al Jaber said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership and alliance with Total as we work towards a low carbon future. The agreement builds on our sustainability goal to decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity by 25% by 2030, and reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to responsible oil and gas production as we deliver on our 2030 smart growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging this expertise and collaborating with Total to further research and develop low carbon technologies and sustainable growth opportunities.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and Total will jointly explore opportunities to reduce CO 2 emissions, improve energy efficiency and use renewable energy for oil and gas operations. In the area of CCUS, the companies will further develop joint research into new technologies covering carbon capture, storage solutions and enhanced oil recovery projects based on CO 2 usage.

“We are very pleased to start this new cooperation with ADNOC, our long-term partner in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative will allow the two companies to join forces in several domains such as the reduction of carbon emissions on industrial sites, improvement of the energy efficiency in operations, and the development of innovative solutions and business models towards the CCUS chain,” Mr Pouyanné said. “This is a perfect example of Total’s commitment to leverage its global presence and expertise to act towards its 2050 net-zero ambition alongside its long-standing key partners.”