ADNOC Drilling awarded contract for 12 jackups, 2 island rigs

ADNOC awarded a $1.53 billion, two-year contract to ADNOC Drilling covering the provision of 12 jackups and two island rigs, and the associated Integrated Drilling Services (IDS).

“Through this award, ADNOC Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas. ADNOC Drilling is a world leader in drilling and completion services. Their deep expertise and wide technical capability will maximize value and minimize the environmental footprint of every well as ADNOC expands its production capacity. The substantial in-country value generated through this contract will support the directives of our wise leadership to grow and diversify the UAE economy,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director

This award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s crude oil production capacity to 5 million bbls/day by 2030 and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. ADNOC Drilling has provided IDS to ADNOC Offshore since 2019. Since ADNOC Drilling launched its IDS offering in 2018, the company has enabled more than $250 million in savings for its customers.