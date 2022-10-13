ADNOC Offshore contracts pair of jackups from ADNOC Drilling

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced the award of a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jackups, associated manpower and equipment. The contract, awarded by ADNOC Offshore, will support the expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon intensity oil and gas.

“This award for the hire of jackup rigs supports our ongoing efforts to responsibly unlock our lower carbon intensity oil and gas resources, alongside our strategic international partners, and contribute to global energy security. ADNOC Drilling’s world-class capabilities continues to be a key enabler of these efforts. Importantly, this award will also deliver significant in-country value to drive economic growth and diversification, in line with the UAE leadership’s wise directives,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.

This award brings the total value of awards from ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Drilling in 2022 to $5.95 billion to maximize value from Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil and gas resources. In October, ADNOC Drilling was awarded a contract worth $1.52 billion for the provision of jackup and island rigs and associated Integrated Drilling Services. This followed two awards in August worth $3.43 billion to hire eight jackups.