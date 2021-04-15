AFG Holdings names Michael Walter as CEO

AFG Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Walter as CEO, effective immediately. Mr Walter most recently served as President of Wyman Gordon Forgings, a division of Precision Castparts Corp. He succeeds Curtis Samford following his unexpected passing in February.

“Mike is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of leading scaled organizations similar to AFG. He will bring a wealth of market knowledge, relationships, and leadership acumen at a critical time for AFG as the Company continues its growth plan,” said Evan Middleton, on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Mr Walter said: “I am pleased to join a diversified company with deep roots in the industrial forging, aerospace and oil and gas markets. While I am saddened to join under these circumstances, I intend to carry forward the company’s mission while accelerating profitability and growth for our stakeholders.”

Throughout his career, Mr Walter has held several leadership positions in the industrial forgings and metal products business, serving the aerospace, transportation and oil and gas markets. As President of Wyman Gordon, he was responsible for a multinational business, overseeing all aspects of the company’s business strategy, operations, and finance, while managing significant strategic acquisitions and integrations.