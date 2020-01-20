African partnerships strengthen Deep Casing Tools’ global footprint

Deep Casing Tools (DCT) has announced the appointment of two agents as part of its strategic growth plans in Africa.

DCT has appointed Africa Oilwell Technology, an oilfield services company, as its partner in Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo and South Africa. Meanwhile, oil and gas services company, Omasup Energy Services, has been selected as the company’s representative in Nigeria.

Partnering with these Africa-based agents will allow DCT to rapidly respond to growing customer demand in the region by deploying its suite of well construction and completion tools quickly and safely.

The partnerships highlight a growing demand for oil and gas well services and innovation in Africa. According to The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Africa will more than double its gas production by 2040, providing 9.2% of the world’s output, or more than 505 billion cu m. This presents a huge growth opportunity for businesses which support operators to make operations more efficient.

“We have worked hard over the last decade to establish a strong presence and network of agents in key oil and gas hubs around the world,” David Stephenson, CEO at DCT, said. “Africa is a region with huge potential and exploring opportunities in this emerging market is a natural step for us.”

“We look forward to working in partnership with Africa Oilwell Technology and Omasup Energy Services to increase our presence in Africa, and bring our innovative and reliable technology solutions to the region,” Mr Stephenson added.

The company’s technology suite includes the Turbocaser, Turborunner, MechLOK Drill Pipe Swivel, TD Pilot and Disposable PDM, all of which have been developed to enable efficient well construction and completion.

DCT recently deployed the Turborunner on a project with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production, allowing the operator to drill a new horizontal 2D well and develop the BNW690 reservoir within the Bonga North West field, part of the Bonga Deep Water Project, which is located south west of the Niger Delta. The technology delivered significant time and potential re-run savings, which included a time reduction of 75% and provided an additional ROI of 5%.

Also in development are the SelfLOK Flotation Device, designed to help float liners to target depth more cost-effectively and the Casing Cement Breaker, DCT’s first foray into the plugging and abandonment sector.