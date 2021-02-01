AGR signs with dCarbonX to accelerate geoenergy development and decarbonization in exploration

AGR announced that its well management business unit has entered into a strategic framework agreement for decarbonization exploration with UK-based dCarbonX to support the development of geoenergy resources. This includes carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and geothermal and hydrogen storage covering dCarbonX’s planned operated projects in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

AGR is a leading well engineering specialist in all aspects of well construction and deconstruction with an extensive track record in both the UK, Ireland and worldwide.

DCarbonX is a geoenergy company focused on the exploration and development of subsurface assets to enable the energy transition. Geoenergy covers a wide scale of technologies and sources developed to produce energy from the geological subsurface. This includes transitioning from established energy production from hydrocarbons to developing low carbon alternatives such as leveraging geothermal energy.

“We are delighted to be partnering with dCarbonX in exploring and developing geoenergy resources. With AGR’s extensive experience and track record in the UK and Ireland, we will be able to competently and efficiently support the team at dCarbonX in bringing these plans to fruition. The team at AGR have worked with the founders of dCarbonX over many years and they bring a highly credible proposition to the Energy Transition.”

“We are expanding our company’s operational capabilities and therefore we are delighted to have signed this strategic framework agreement with AGR. This partnership will allow dCarbonX to plan, approve and execute offshore drilling operations on our various planned geoenergy projects by leveraging on AGR’s leading and extensive well engineering experience spanning over 30 years. We very much look forward to working with AGR in delivering these projects, which we believe can help to deliver the Energy Transition and a zero-carbon world,” said Tony O’Reilly, CEO of dCarbonX.