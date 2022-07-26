AKOFS Seafarer mobilized for well intervention campaign in Norway

The AKOFS Seafarer vessel has just completed mobilization for an upcoming three-well campaign as part of a five-year well intervention contract for Equinor on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Following successful riserless interventions over the past two years, Equinor and AKOFS have mobilized for a riser-based campaign using coiled tubing. A high-pressure workover riser system has been mobilized and added to the AKOFS Seafarer, together with a coiled-tubing spread and fluid return treatment system.

The vessel is now en route to Equinor-operated fields Norne, Åsgard and Statfjord, where well objectives will include scale, sand and debris removals, perforations, as well as installation of plugs and screens.