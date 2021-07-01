AnTech launches new downhole analog pressure gauge

AnTech has launched Metior, a downhole analog pressure gauge, targeted at the well dewatering market. The product was developed in-house in answer to customer concerns of significant reliability issues concerning existing products, both in terms of vibration resistance and resistance to various forms of corrosion. Failure rates as high as one in 20 gauges have been reported, with microbial-induced corrosion contributing to gauge and tubing failure.

To deliver greater levels of reliability, the team focused on ease of installation, durability and corrosion resistance.

Tim Mitchell, Sales Manager for AnTech’s Products Division, said: “We have taken full advantage of our experience in developing equipment for the underbalanced drilling market to create our latest innovation. The design is compact for ease of installation and has the minimum number of joints to reduce the number of potential points of failure. This also has the benefit of keeping the cost down, which is especially important in the de-watering market.”

The gauge has been designed to withstand the shock and vibration that can be caused by downhole pumps installed nearby. The product uses silicon-on sapphire technology for long-term stability and is currently undergoing testing in accordance with AWES (Advanced Well Equipment Standards) Recommended Practice for Qualification of Downhole Sensors. This qualification gives a quantifiable standard, normally used for high-profile projects, against which its performance can be predicted and measured.

“Corrosion resistance has been addressed through the selection of suitable corrosion-resistant alloys for all wetted parts, making it suitable for use in environments which in the past have proved a challenge for low-cost gauges. Corrosion protection even extends to the exposed tubing encapsulated cable with the use of a protective sleeve, which has the added benefit of increasing shock and vibration resistance,” Mr Mitchell added.

Click here to view a video of Metior.