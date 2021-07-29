APA announces success at Sapakara South-1 well offshore Suriname

APA Corporation announced drilling success and updated the status of its appraisal program offshore Suriname in Block 58.

Sapakara South-1, an appraisal well located on the eastern edge of the Sapakara area, encountered approximately 30 m (98 ft) of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir. This result marks another important step toward a commercial oil development in the southeast portion of Block 58. Maersk Drilling‘s Maersk Valiant drillship, which drilled the appraisal well, will soon move to the next exploration prospect at Bonboni, approximately 45 km to the north of Sapakara South-1, before returning later in the year to flow test Sapakara South-1.

A second appraisal well encountered two thin intervals of black oil above water in the Campano-Maastrichtian at Kwaskwasi, impacting a small portion of the eastern edge of Kwaskwasi. The Campano-Maastrichtian intervals at Kwaskwasi and the Sapakara South-1 discovery are separate and unrelated.

“We are very encouraged by the initial appraisal, having confirmed 30 m of a single, blocky sand that is full to base with black oil. These are the characteristics necessary to accelerate development in this area of Block 58, which has high prospect density. We are excited to explore the northern portion of the block at Bonboni and look forward to continuing our appraisal program, including a flow test of Sapakara South-1 before year-end,” said APA President and CEO John J. Christmann IV.

APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in Block 58, with TotalEnergies, the operator, holding a 50% working interest.