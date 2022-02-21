APA announces oil discovery at Krabdagu-1 exploration well offshore Suriname

APA announced an oil discovery at the Krabdagu-1 (KBD-1) exploration well. KBD-1 is located on Block 58 offshore Suriname, approximately 18 km southeast of the Sapakara South-1 appraisal well. APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with TotalEnergies, the operator, holding the remaining 50%.

KBD-1 was drilled with the Maersk Valiant to an approximate depth of 5,273 m (17,300 ft). The well was designed to test multiple stacked targets in Maastrichtian and Campanian intervals and encountered approximately 90 m (295 ft) of net oil pay in good-quality reservoirs.

“We are very pleased with the Krabdagu exploration well, which confirms our geologic and geophysical models and de-risks additional prospects we have matured in the area,” said Tracey Henderson, SVP, Exploration at APA Corp.

“The promising discovery at Krabdagu is another important step toward achieving our first FID in Block 58 offshore Suriname, and we look forward to continuing our exploration and appraisal programs,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA Corp CEO and president.

While the rig is on location, TotalEnergies will progress with drill stem and other wellbore testing to assess the resource potential and productivity of two primary reservoirs.