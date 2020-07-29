Apache announces major oil discovery offshore Suriname at Kwaskwasi-1

Apache Corporation announced a major oil discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58. The well was drilled using the Noble Sam Croft drillship with Apache as operator holding a 50% working interest and Total holding a 50% working interest.

Kwaskwasi-1 was drilled to a depth of approximately 6,645 m (21,800 ft) and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals.

Preliminary fluid samples and test results indicate at least 278 m (912 ft) of net oil and volatile oil/gas condensate pay in two intervals. The shallower Campanian interval contains 63 m (207 ft) of net oil pay and 86 m (282 ft) of net volatile oil/gas condensate pay. Based on samples taken, the API oil gravities are between 34 and 43 degrees. The deeper Santonian interval contains 129 m (423 ft) of net hydrocarbon reservoir. The team is still collecting data on API oil gravities in the Santonian.

“We are thrilled with the results from the Kwaskwasi-1 exploration well. This is the best well we’ve drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs,” John J. Christmann, Apache CEO and President, said. “While we have a lot more work to do, a discovery of this quality and magnitude merits a pace of evaluation that enables the option of accelerated first production.”

Block 58 comprises 1.4 million acres and offers significant potential beyond the discoveries at Kwaskwasi, Sapakara West and Maka Central. Apache has identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects within the thermally mature play fairway.

Upon completion of operations at Kwaskwasi-1, the Noble Sam Croft drillship will move to the fourth prospect in Block 58, Keskesi, which is located approximately 14 km southeast of Sapakara West-1. The Keskesi exploration well will test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian.