API announces initiative to encourage veterans to enter oil and gas industry

The American Petroleum Institute (API) recently announced a new initiative, Energy for Veterans, designed to attract more veterans and transitioning service members into careers in the oil and gas industry.

“Service members and veterans have numerous skill sets that make them ideal candidates for careers in the natural gas and oil industry,” said Anchal Liddar, Senior VP of API Global Industry Services. “Our industry is one of the most veteran-friendly in the country and is committed to supporting the brave men and women who served in the military.”

To attract the skilled workforce of the future, API is encouraging veterans and transitioning service members to apply their skills in the industry by obtaining professional credentialling through API’s Individual Certification Programs (ICP).

Recognized worldwide for producing professional and expert inspectors, ICP offers 21 certifications that provide applicants with practical knowledge of relevant industry inspection codes and standards across various segments of the industry and related industries.

ICP certifications have been approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the Web Enabled Approval Management System (WEAMs), a centralized online database of approved licenses and certifications which allows active military, veterans and eligible spouses and dependents to receive funding when applying with their GI Bill benefits. Anyone who qualifies for the GI Bill can utilize those funds to reimburse test fees for multiple ICP certifications.