Aquadrill nets four-year contract for drillship in Indonesia

Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Vantage Holdings International have reached an agreement to provide the Capella, an MPD-outfitted drillship, for a four-well contract plus two priced and three mutually agreed optional wells for operations in Indonesia.

The total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $138 million. Work is expected to commence in early May 2023 and to run until mid-April 2024.

In the event the priced options are exercised, the rig is expected to be available in early September 2024 and the total additional contract value is expected to be approximately $56 million.