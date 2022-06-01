Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Aquadrill secures new contracts for rigs in India, Thailand

Jun 1, 2022
0 242 1 minute read
Aquadrill's Polaris drillship. (Source: Aquadrill)

Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Vantage Drilling have reached an agreement with ONGC to provide the Polaris, a sixth-generation drillship, for a nine-month contract for operations in India. The total contract value is expected to be approximately $66.5 million and work is expected to commence in Q4 2022, following relocation of the rig from Sri Lanka to Malaysia for reactivation, contract preparation and upgrades, including equipping the rig with the piping required for future use of a managed pressure drilling system.

In addition, Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Energy Drilling Management have reached an agreement to provide the T-15, a tender assisted drilling barge, for a five-month contract plus a three-month priced optional period for operations in Thailand.

The total contract value of the firm portion of the contact is expected to be approximately $11.6 million and work is expected to commence in August 2022 following reactivation and contract preparation. In the event the optional period is exercised, the total additional contract value is expected to be approximately $5.4 million.

Jun 1, 2022
0 242 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Diamond Offshore launches Stack-View service

Aug 1, 2019

Keppel delivers first of 20 rigs slated for 2013

Jan 28, 2013

IADC ISP: LTI rate down but fatalities up in 2008

Jul 14, 2009

US EIA: Lower 48 oil production outlook stable despite expected rig count reduction

Jan 27, 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button