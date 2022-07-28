Aquaterra Energy seals 15k HPHT riser deal with UBOC for Azerbaijan project

Aquaterra Energy has been awarded a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) subsea riser contract with Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC) for the exploration of its HP well on the Babek project in Azerbaijan.

Aquaterra Energy will deliver its 15,000-psi subsea riser system, utilizing its AQC-SR connector range, as part of UBOC’s drilling program for the BX-01 exploration well located at the Babek field. Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service, as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM, which will be operated via a jack-up MODU, in water depths of 62 m.

The system’s AQC-SR quick connectors will provide UBOC with gas-tight metal-to-metal seals and a back-up elastomeric seal. In addition, the ability to pressure test each connection upon make-up provides enhanced environmental reassurance against well bore fluid discharge, and gives assurance of connector integrity prior to running.

“We’re delighted to be working with UBOC on this project and to continue demonstrating our HPHT riser system expertise in locations such as Azerbaijan. We see huge potential here for our team to provide intelligently engineered solutions, whilst also supporting industry decarbonization efforts. We’re pleased to provide a system that ensures enhanced efficiency and reduced rig time, while also working alongside and supporting local engineers in-country,” said Ben Cannell, Innovation Director at Aquaterra Energy.