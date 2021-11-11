Aquaterra Energy secures $4.4 million conductor tensioning contract offshore Gabon

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore energy engineering solutions, has been awarded a $4.4 million contract with BW Energy to provide procurement, engineering, manufacture, installation and commissioning support of multiple conductor tensioning units for the repurposing of the Hibiscus Alpha jackup to an offshore installation (OI), located offshore Gabon, West Africa.

As part of this contract Aquaterra Energy will provide its new digital tensioning monitoring system, which will remotely monitor the tension applied via an app. The technology will monitor the tension being exerted on each riser, sending real-time data about the tension tolerance to BW Energy engineers off and onshore. Reduced human error and instant alerting create major safety improvements, while the long-term benefit of the data will enable operators to monitor asset fatigue over time, resulting in safer and more cost-efficient operations.

The rig modifications and installation of the conductor tension units will take place in Dubai. Once the rig is shipped and commissioned offshore Gabon, Aquaterra Energy will provide training and support to upskill the local workforce.

“This is a first of its kind project for us in this region. West Africa continues to be a prominent market for our services and we’re building an impressive track record for our riser and well solutions, alongside offshore platform development. Our engineering philosophy is built upon providing intelligent solutions that create project efficiencies, enhance safety and reduce risk. I’m pleased we can now add digital solutions that provide real-time data for our customers into that mix.” said Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy.

The announcement follows Aquaterra Energy’s recent partnership to repurpose jack-up rigs for green hydrogen production as well as its latest Sea Swift contract wins offshore Angola.