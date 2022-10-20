Uncategorized

Aramco – Figure 3

Oct 20, 2022
0 48 Less than a minute
Figure 3: The Auto Well Space Out technology tracks the positions of the larger OD sections by using one or more high-definition cameras on the rig floor to observe the well center.
Oct 20, 2022
0 48 Less than a minute

Related Articles

GlobalData: European oil majors near pre-pandemic income levels despite weakened revenues

Jun 15, 2021

Noble Corp contracted to drill Core Project Phase 1 for IOG

Nov 3, 2020

Variable high-temp packers, top seals added to Variable Bore Rams inventory

Jul 1, 2021

Stena Drilling to partner with SmartChainServices on blockchain technology

Oct 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button