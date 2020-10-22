Archer announces two-year contract extension for platform drilling and maintenance services in UK North Sea

Archer has secured a two-year contract extension with a major north sea operator for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on seven UK North Sea installations.

The extension will commence 1 November 2020 in direct continuation of the current contract. Over the next two years, Archer will continue to deliver platform rig drilling operations, maintenance and intervention support activities including – where required – the provision of well services and rental equipment. Furthermore, Archer’s engineering team has been contracted to conduct a rig reactivation and provide brownfield engineering and operation preparational support to the other six assets.

“We are delighted that our client has elected to continue their contract relationship with Archer,” Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, said. “This extension reflects our client’s continued confidence in our ability to maintain safe operations whilst delivering improvements to both the drilling facilities and to the platform drilling and well intervention operations on their assets. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our personnel who have been supporting these assets since 2015 and throughout these challenging times. We firmly believe this contract win is a result of Archer’s continual commitment to provide our clients with solutions to improve well delivery, integrity and performance”.