As MPD grows in popularity, manufacturers evolve to meet contractor, operator demand

As managed pressure drilling (MPD) is increasingly being recognized as a reliable method for mitigating the risks involved with drilling in difficult environments, manufacturers continue to look for new ways to move the technology forward in meeting contractor and operator needs. In this interview with DC from the 2020 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Mark Mitchell, President of Oil and Gas at AFGlobal, discusses the pace of MPD evolution in the industry today, company expectations of the technology, and the role artificial intelligence may play in MPD development in the near future.