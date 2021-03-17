Ashtead, Ocean Atlantic Petroleum partnership secures Total contract in Angola

A new partnership between Ashtead Technology and Ocean Atlantic Petroleum (OAP) has executed its first marine services project in West Africa and received award for further work.

Integrated subsea technology and services specialist Ashtead Technology entered into a co-operation agreement with inspection and asset integrity company OAP. Leveraging their joint capabilities, Ashtead has completed a multi-asset, Class-approved mooring inspection campaign for Total E&P Angola in the Girassol and Dalia fields and has been awarded further work in the Pazflor and CLOV fields.

The underwater inspection scope, which will avoid the need for drydocking, combines Ashtead’s visual inspection, chain cleaning, measurement and 3D modelling technologies, with OAP’s offshore technical personnel. OAP’s operations base in Luanda will be used to store and maintain the equipment.

“OAP’s knowledge of the Angola market and in-country technical expertise makes them the ideal partner to support our growth ambitions in Angola,” said Ashtead Business Development Director David Mair. “Winning this campaign for Total E&P Angola straight off the bat underlines the strength of our combined offering to operators in the region.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, Ashtead has nine facilities in energy hubs around the world. It has one of the largest equipment fleets in the subsea supply chain.

Established in 2014, OAP provides a variety of technical services to the Angolan energy sector, including subsea inspection and asset integrity.