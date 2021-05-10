Atlas Professionals reboots Greenhand Program for North Sea drilling industry

Recruitment company Atlas Professionals is once again accepting applications for its Greenhand Program, which is designed to meet the North Sea drilling industry’s need for an inflow of competence-assured Greenhand Roustabouts.

The Greenhand Training Days will be held in Newcastle and Aberdeen at end of May and early June. The program was launched in August 2018 for those interested in going offshore for the first time. More than 100 competent professionals have since then entered the North Sea drilling industry.

Laura Murphy, Account Manager Drilling at Atlas Professionals, commented: “We are excited to restart our industry-leading Greenhand Program up again. As the North Sea drilling industry increases, it’s the ideal time to start focusing on introducing new professionals to the sector. The program has assisted many participants in the past to commence their offshore career, and we hope we can assist many more in the years to come.”

Training subjects included as part of the program include performing risk assessments, working at heights, preventing hand and finger injuries and the control of lifting equipment.

Next to this, attendees are required to complete a skills assessment aptitude test and are interviewed by recruiters to further check their mindset and skill level. After attendance, selected candidates are given access to discounted training rates with partnering training provider 3t Energy Group, which includes Survivex, AIS Training and their recent acquisition of Petrofac UK’s in-person training centers.

“We really want to be proactive and invest in people that want to kickstart their offshore career by giving advice on how we feel they could maximize their potential, as well as providing more information on various aspects of offshore life and offer advice on training requirements,” Ms Murphy said. “The fact we have made more than 100 placements in a relatively short space of time proves that our training program really gives the opportunity to start offshore careers and make a difference to many people’s lives.”

Individuals who live in the UK and are interested in going offshore as a greenhand roustabout can register their interest here.