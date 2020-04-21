Audio interview: Covid-19 impact on rig personnel transfers

With the global outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, drillers have had to adapt in a number of areas to a new landscape of social distancing and other regulations passed to help contain the pandemic. One area where social distancing has had an impact is in the physical transfer of personnel on and off the rig. In this interview with DC, Paul Liberato, President and CEO of the Billy Pugh Company, talks about the changes contractors have made in this space as well as the challenges his company faces as a manufacturer of rig personnel transfer safety devices.