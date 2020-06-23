Audio interview: Digital twins enable greater efficiencies in drilling

Digital twins have been the talk of the industry in recent years. By providing elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create virtual representations of physical assets, like a drilling rig, they can unlock new possibilities for companies to optimize their operational and maintenance procedures. In this audio interview with DC, Jonas Norinder, Digitalization Manager, Process Automation at Siemens, and Iiro Esko, Chemical Industry Manager at Siemens, will talk about digital twin technology in drilling operations. They will discuss the role digital twins play in rig design, how they enable the remote monitoring and maintenance of a rig and the role they play in helping companies manage health and safety risks.

Make sure to check out the July/August issue of DC, due out in early July, for a feature article on digital twins in drilling.