Audio interview: IADC WellSharp Live supports training efforts during COVID-19

In early May, IADC launched WellSharp Live, a distance learning training delivery option for the association’s WellSharp Drilling and Well Servicing courses. The solution was designed to help trainees unable to attend in-person courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spawned a host of stay-at-home regulations and travel restrictions. In this interview with DC, Brooke Polk, Director – Program Development and Technology at IADC, talks about the progress WellSharp Live has made in its first few months of operation, as well as what its future may hold.