Audio interview: IADC to launch WellSharp Live next week

On 4 May, IADC will launch WellSharp Live, a distance learning training delivery option for the association’s WellSharp Drilling and Well Servicing courses. The Live system will help support ongoing training and learning for industry professionals stuck at home in a world of social distancing, with instructor-led delivery in an interactive learning environment. In this interview, Mark Denkowski, VP of Accreditation Operations at IADC, talks about the details of WellSharp Live and its possible long-term future.