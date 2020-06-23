Audio interview: Machine learning tools facilitate remote BOP monitoring

In mid-May, Aquila Engineering completed a pilot project on a remote BOP third-party verification system with an operator in the Gulf of Mexico. The system builds upon the company’s real-time BOP monitoring technology, which utilizes machine learning tools like dynamic fault tree analysis to enable real-time monitoring of an offshore BOP. In this interview with DC, Moadh Mallek, Data Scientist at Aquila Engineering, discusses the project, which tested a feature that allows for third-party verification of API functionality tests. He also talks about the value of machine learning systems that enable remote asset monitoring.

