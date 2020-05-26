Audio interview: Pressure-based fracture maps address completion design

The current oil price environment has hydraulic fracturing operators looking for ways to improve efficiencies and save every dollar possible. Reveal Energy Services’ IMAGE Frac, a system of pressure-based fracture maps, is one of several technologies aiming to help in this area. In this interview with DC, Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal, discusses the ways in which the maps address completion efficiencies and completion costs. Mr Kashikar will also talk about the role tech developers like Reveal can play in helping the industry recover from the downturn. To read technical papers detailing the technology’s use, visit www.reveal-energy.com.