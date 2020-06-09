Baker Hughes announces May 2020 rig counts

Baker Hughes has announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2020 was 805 down 110 from the 915 counted in April 2020, and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for May 2020 was 195, down 33 from the 228 counted in April 2020, and down 45 from the 240 counted in May 2019.

The average US rig count for May 2020 was 348, down 218 from the 566 counted in April 2020, and down 638 from the 986 counted in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May 2020 was 23, down 10 from the 33 counted in April 2020, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019.

The worldwide rig count for May 2020 was 1,176, down 338 from the 1,514 counted in April 2020, and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019.