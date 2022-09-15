Ben van Beurden to step down as Shell CEO at the end of 2022

Ben van Beurden will step down as CEO of Shell at the end of 2022, to be succeeded by Wael Sawan. Mr Sawan’s appointment is effective 1 January 2023, when he will also join Shell’s Board of Directors. Mr van Beurden will continue working as adviser to the Board until 30 June 2023, after which he will leave the group.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside Ben and I’m honoured to take over the leadership of this great company from him. I’m looking forward to channelling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition. We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs,” Mr Sawan said.

Mr van Beurden worked at Shell for 39 years, spending nine years as CEO. Over the last decade, he helped spearhead Shell’s transition to a new-zero emissions energy business by 2050. He also led Shell’s 2016 acquisition of BG.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to have served Shell for nearly four decades and to lead the company for the past nine years. In my journey from LNG design engineer to CEO, I have been fortunate to work alongside so many talented people from diverse backgrounds – all committed to the company’s goal of providing the world with the essential commodities of modern life. I am very proud of what we have achieved together. I have great confidence in Wael as my successor. He is a smart, principled and dynamic leader, who I know will continue to serve Shell with conviction and dedication. I wish him and his family all the best for the journey ahead,” Mr van Beurden said.