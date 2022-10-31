Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESGVideos

Bentec launches battery energy storage system to lower engine runtime, emissions

Oct 31, 2022
Bentec is launching a battery energy storage system this week at the 2022 ADIPEC, which the company says has already shown significant runtime reductions and diesel savings, as well as emissions reductions. In this video interview, Drilling Contractor speaks with Kenera, the energy transition business unit that KCA Deutag launched in 2021 and Bentec’s parent company. Kenera’s Thomas Kipker, VP of Sales, and Andreas Keunnemann, Product Manager, discuss benefits of the system, as well as results achieved in terms of CO2 savings and engine runtimes compared to conventional diesel generators.

Oct 31, 2022
