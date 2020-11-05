Bishop Lifting and SENAR announce AR rigging training

Bishop Lifting Products (BLP) and SENAR announced the release of an augmented reality (AR) sling and rigging hardware inspection and lifting training application for mobile devices.

In January 2020, BLP partnered with SENAR to build the first Augmented Reality (AR) rigging simulator for Apple and Android devices. Now that over 1 billion devices are AR compatible, a phone or tablet can bring 3D immersive scenes to life in the classroom or at home.

The AR simulator offers interactive safety inspection training on both individual pieces of rigging equipment and on proper use and attachment of rigging to various load types. In one of the four scenarios, trainees walk around a life-size digital rack loaded with more than 2,000 lbs of rigging equipment, and they must identify the 40 flaws that could cause an accident. In another scenario, trainees inspect previously assembled rigging attached to a load before giving their sign-off for lifting.

“Without AR it would be impossible to replicate those scenarios. They are too dangerous or too costly to reproduce and too heavy to carry when I travel,” said Dan Rose, Training Manager at BLP. “Now, everything is available on an iPad. We’re excited about the training tool and can’t wait to use it in our training classes.”