Bishop Lifting Products announces rebranding under Bishop Lifting name

Bishop Lifting Products announced rebranding of the company and its subsidiaries under one name, Bishop Lifting. The company said in a statement that the new brand will act as a “banner” over its 30 branches, many of which had been added through acquisition and operated under previously existing names and brand identities.

Bishop Lifting will now include Matex, American Wire Rope & Sling, LA Crane, Western Sling, and Delta Rigging & Tools. Meanwhile, its rental branches will become Bishop Lifting Rentals, which includes Delta Rigging & Tools in Angleton, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Broussard, Louisiana; and Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. Bishop Lifting Rentals also includes Morgan City Rentals in Morgan City, Louisiana; Broussard, Louisiana; and Golden Meadow, Louisiana. The recent acquisitions of All-Lifts, Wood’s Logging, Silver-State Wire Rope, and Westech Rigging will maintain their branding.

“Our rebranding shows our commitment to providing world-class lifting products and solutions to customers across the country under a name they recognize and trust,” said Harold King, Bishop Lifting CEO. “As we have grown, we have continued to add services that meet our high standards of quality customer care. Now, those industry-leading services will all operate under the Bishop Lifting brand with no impact on our product offerings across our 30 locations and growing footprint.”